36th Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival to liven up this Saturday

Boiled peanuts, other foods from vendors, arts and crafts, a parade, cloggers, bands, and tractor races for fast-pedaling kids and slow-driving adults return to downtown Brooklet this Saturday, Sept. 20. The 36th Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival offers up this heaping helping of family fun beginning with the parade at 10 a.m.

Free, live entertainment at the festival site around the Randy Newman Community Center between East Lee and Railroad Streets cranks up after the parade.

Meanwhile, the tractor races are slated to roll at noon and shortly thereafter. Sign-up opportunity begins at 11:30 a.m. for the Kiddie Pedal Tractor Race, sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit and open to children ages 4 to 7, with tractors provided for kids to compete by age group.

The Slow Tractor Race, on Warnock Street, begins immediately after the kiddie race ends.

The entertainment schedule, found at Brookletpeanutfestival.com and possibly subject to change, slates the State Prison Cloggers for 11 a.m., followed by the Southeast Bulloch High School Band at 11:30, the 3rd Infantry Division Band at noon, the Suggins Brothers (Bluegrass) at 1:30 p.m, Dave and Tracy Reid at 3 p.m., Jazmine Wilson at 3:30, and then at 4:30 “Elvis,” performed by individuals representing different decades of the King’s music.

The 360 Band was slated to perform a mix of classic country, rock and soul music from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. to conclude the festival.

As always, the event is organized by the Brooklet Community Development Association, a group of dedicated volunteers and with the support of many local businesses as sponsors.