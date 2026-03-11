34th Annual Southern Cruisers Car Show set for March 21

The 34th annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show will help provide funds for a local teen battling cancer.

The car show set for Saturday, March 21, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds brings participants from all across the region to display their cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors, whether they are restored classics or customized newer models.

The nonprofit organization's charity show raises money each year for families with significant medical issues, and this year's event is dedicated to raising funds for Michael Boswell, a local 14-year-old battling metastatic osteosarcoma.

Proceeds from the 34th annual Southern Cruisers Spring Classic Car Show on March 21 will benefit the family of 14-year-old Michael Boswell, who is battling metastatic osteosarcoma. (Photo courtesy Southern Cruisers)



More than 200 vehicles are expected at the March 21 show. The event begins with registration for participants at 8 a.m., and judging will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Door prizes will be awarded from 1-3 p.m. and awards are at 3 p.m., with admission at $5 per person. Children under 12, military families with identification and handicapped visitors are admitted free.

There will be awards given to the top 40 entries, dash plaques and specialty trophies. Visitors will enjoy a silent raffle 50/50 cash drawing, concessions and more.

Because music will be aired, no personal music is allowed at the family-oriented event.

The registration fee for entries is $25. To include a car or truck for sale in the Car Corral will be $10. The cost for vendors, including the Swap Meet, is $50 per booth. Call (912) 764-3523 or (912) 541-0428 to reserve a space.

Southern Cruiser members will have their cars on display but will not be included in judging.

For more information, visit www.statesborocruisers.org



