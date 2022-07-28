3 local schools pilot hands-free online payment options

Three schools in the Bulloch County system are trying out hands-free, online payment options during the new school year that begins Monday.

Julia P. Bryant Elementary School and Statesboro High School launched the new feature Thursday, July 28, and Southeast Bulloch Middle School is expected to go live with it by the end of August, reports district Public Relations Director Hayley Greene. It will allow parents to make activity fee payments and school store purchases online, 24-seven.

Parents can use the Campus Payment option from within their Campus Parent account web portal or mobile app to see items only pertaining to their child.

However, an additional public School Store feature will also allow anyone to purchase limited items through a link on the homepage of the pilot schools' websites.

Online payments can be made using a credit card, debit card or e-check, and there is a $10 minimum per transaction. Customer information is protected through Payrix.

The online payment tool is not a temporary line of credit, so families should make sure funds are available in their credit card or banking accounts prior to making any purchases, Greene said.



The service charges both a 5.5% service fee and a fee of 35 cents per transaction if you use a credit or debit card. But for e-checks, only the 35-cent transaction fee is charged.

While a family may have multiple children in the Campus Parent account, during the pilot period, the Campus Payment feature will only be available under the student tabs for children who attend one of the three pilot schools. The school district plans to expand the service to all schools in the future, Greene said.

For more information, online payment safety tips, and answers to frequently asked questions visit the Campus Payments website and its help desk.





Gifted services programs nominations





Students in second through eighth grades who are new to Bulloch County Schools can be nominated for their specific school’s gifted services programs, namely QUEST, during the fall nominations window, which opens Monday, Aug. 1, and closes Aug. 24.

During this fall review period, teachers, parents, guardians, students or peers have the opportunity to nominate any newly enrolled student believed to meet the specifications.

All nominations must be submitted to the QUEST facilitator at each elementary or middle school by Aug. 24. For convenience, an online nomination form is available for each elementary and middle school on the school district's Gifted Education Services website, www.bullochschools.org/gifted. Students whose nominations are received after the fall 2022 nomination window closes may be nominated again for the Spring 2023 testing window.

But after Aug. 24, fall nominations are closed and each school's eligibility team will review student data to determine if a formal evaluation for gifted services is required.

“A nomination does not guarantee a formal evaluation,” Hayley Greene, the school district’s public relations director, noted in a media release. “Services are based on need. The review team must establish whether the evidence confirms the need for a formal evaluation.”

If a student is to be evaluated, the child's parents or guardians will receive a “permission to test” form to sign and return to the school. This form is required before testing can begin.

Testing will begin after teams have reviewed the data and the permission to test is received by the gifted services teacher at the child's school, Greene wrote. The school district will conduct testing Sept. 26 through Oct. 28.

The district also offers parents an online resource, called Primary Talent Development, to help develop the talent and skills of children. “Primary Talent Development is an instructional model that provides all students opportunities to develop their talents and achieve their fullest potential,” Greene wrote. “Parents and guardians have the opportunity to enrich their child’s higher-order thinking skills through attribute, questioning, and creative problem solving experiences that will nurture and challenge children.”



On the Talent Development webpage, www.bullochschools.org/talent, families will find seven lessons currently available. The “Alike and Different” lesson should be divided into two sessions, as stated.

Tangram manipulatives for the “Musician Tangram Creations” have been ordered by the school district and are expected to be available at the Bulloch County Schools central office for families to check out upon request by the end of January.

Families who would like to order these manipulatives to check out should notify Dr. Julie Wilson, gifted services coordinator, at jhwilson@bullochschools.org.

