2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – The Wax Strip

Delivering a very personal service to customers in a professional and discreet manner, The Wax Strip earned the support of Best of the Boro voters for Best Hair Removal.

“All of our specialists know our customers need to feel comfortable and safe when they come see us,” said Tonya Lovett, the regional manager for the eight Wax Strip locations in southeast Georgia. “They place their trust in us and we take that very seriously.”

Lovett said their wax specialists go through extensive training and are either licensed cosmetologists or estheticians. The Wax Strip uses waxes designed for sensitive skin and their specialists are taught to prep skin in a way that minimizes discomfort.

“Our Statesboro manager (Brooke Lemaster) makes sure all rooms are sanitized with a hospital grade sanitizer so everything is very clean,” she said. “We never double dip our sticks. Cleaning thoroughly and properly is always emphasized.”

Lovett said The Wax Strip is popular among Georgia Southern University students.

“We treat them with respect and we always have special offers that make our services affordable,” she said.

But young people are not their only customers.

“We cater to mature adults and people of all ages,” she said. “We even have a few men come see us.”

Lovett said she and the staff are honored to be selected as Best of the Boro.

“That was a pleasant surprise,” she said. “That lets us know we are providing a great service. Thank you to the Statesboro community.”