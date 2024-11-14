2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Sara Russell, Bulloch First

At some point in everyone’s life they will have to borrow money and that’s always an intimidating moment, especially when it comes to securing a mortgage.

It doesn’t have to be that way and usually isn’t because of people like Sara Russell. Russell is the mortgage originator at Bulloch First Bank which is located at 1101 Brampton Ave., in the Market District. For the second straight year, she is the Best of the Boro voters’ Best Mortgage Lender.

And it’s no coincidence Bulloch is first in the bank’s name. That’s where Russell and the bank place their emphasis: serving the residents of Bulloch County, which it has been doing since 2010 as a division of The Citizens Bank of Swainsboro which was established in 1900 and is the oldest existing financial institution in Emanuel County.

“I’m deeply honored to be voted Best Lender,” said Russell who began her banking career in 2017 after graduating from Georgia Southern. “I love banking and serving my customers as well as my community.

“I joined Bulloch First in 2020 and hit the ground running,” Russell said. “I assist customers with pre-approvals, purchases and refinances. I’m very passionate about my job and community.

“I believe purchasing a home is the best way to start building financial wealth,” Russell said. “For most people a home purchase is the largest purchase they’ll ever make but it can also be the best investment they’ll ever make as well.”