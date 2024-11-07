2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Royal Glass Restoration

Royal Glass Restoration cleaned their way to the top in earning Best Pressure Washing Service in Best of the Boro voting.

RGR began back in January of 2014 and has been going strong ever since.

Owner Michael Fleming founded RGR in 2014 and has been working in pressure washing for 21 years. He said he has “an incredible passion to make sure my customers receive the most satisfactory of outcomes with their services.”

“I love coming on someone’s property and addressing their needs,” Fleming said. “Every job is different with specific needs.”

RGR is a service-based company that has professional equipment and their training for their employees requires staying up to date on procedures.

Fleming said a standard procedure for every job is taking a total look at the surrounding environment before beginning any kind of work. They look at the homeowner’s vegetation and flowers, so they may operate in a way that is considerate to the surroundings.

When it comes to doing a job for a customer, Fleming likes to strike a balance between personal and professional.

“We are professionals, but also guests on their properties,” Fleming said.

Fleming is appreciative to all who voted to name RGR Best of the Boro.

“We’ve got an excellent product,” he said. “Wherever we work, we grow.”