2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Lane Dentistry

For Dr. Ricky Lane, the core of the success of his dental practice and the reason voters keep selecting his practice as Best of the Boro is how he and his staff treat their patients.

“We focus on creating a warm and welcoming environment,” Lane said. “Many people feel anxious about dental visits and with a patient-centered approach, we help ease those fears and build trust. We strive to go the extra mile to make our patients feel well cared for, comfortable, and confident in choosing Lane Dentistry as their dental home.”

Dr. Lane said he and his staff are dedicated to the needs of each individual patient.

“Our care starts at getting to know the patients on a deeper level,” he said. “We listen with our hearts and our ears. Trust and communication are the foundation of great care. When patients feel comfortable and valued, they are more likely to share concerns openly, follow recommendations, and prioritize their oral health.

“Humbly, my team and I are honored to be voted as Best of the Boro, once again,” Lane said. “The unwavering support of the community means the most to us.”