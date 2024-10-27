2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Beth Bonnette – Dewitt - Darley Insurance Agency

With a career spanning 23 years, Beth Bonnette of DeWitt-Darley Insurance Agency has built a reputation for providing exceptional service to her clients, many of whom she has come to consider friends and extended family. Voted this year’s Best Insurance Agent in the Boro, Bonnette attributes her longtime success to her commitment to treating each client with respect, integrity and personalized care.

Bonnette began working as an insurance agent more than two decades ago at Darley Insurance, where she learned under the guidance of agents Bryan Darley and his father, Fred Darley.

“They taught me the ropes, and I have been in the business ever since,” she said.

Her dedication to helping clients find the right insurance coverage has made her a trusted name in the community, and she genuinely cares for those she serves.

“(You) can buy insurance almost anywhere this day and time, but your agent is here for you in your time of need,” she said.

Bonnette works hard to ensure that every client receives top-notch service and support, whether they’re navigating a claim or simply looking for the best coverage options. Being named Best Insurance Agent is a significant honor for her, given the number of talented agents she says there are in Statesboro.

“It means that my clients and friends think very highly of me,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the recognition.

For those seeking an agent who values relationships as much as results, Beth Bonnette and the team at DeWitt-Darley Insurance Agency are ready to help.