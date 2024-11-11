2024 Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro – Southern Family Medicine

For the second consecutive year, Southern Family Medicine swept the Best Family Medicine Practice, Best Overall Healthcare Practice and Best Physician categories in Best of the Boro.

For Dr. Glen Dasher, who said he was humbled to be voted Best Physician again, the secret to the success of the practice is no secret at all.

“I’ll tell you what I tell my medical students about each patient,” Dasher said. “If you treat people like you want to be treated, then number one, they’ll like you. Number two, they’ll trust you. And number three, they’ll keep coming back to you. Treat people like you want to be treated and you expect to be treated. And don’t just say it, actually practice it.”

One area Dasher expects Southern Family Practice to use more in the coming year is implementing artificial intelligence to improve treatment options and electronic record keeping.

“There’s so many different new treatments and medicines that come out all the time, AI helps us gather even more information and it can help you stay abreast of new knowledge, new medicines, new practices,” Dasher said. “There’s just so much information, especially for a family practice, because we don’t necessarily specialize in one body system, our patients expect us to know about it all. So, I really like the technology.”

Dasher said using more aspects of artificial intelligence may change parts of the practice, but it doesn’t change the patient or the person delivering the health care.

“It can’t replace the human interaction and the caring and the praying, and that’s how I view our practice,” he said. “I know there’s plenty of Christian doctors out there, but the main thing when we established this practice is it was established as a Christian practice. I get compliments from my patients that we don’t mind having scripture in our office and praying with our patients. We are a Christian practice and our patients know that when they come to us.”