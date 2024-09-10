2024 Downtown Live welcomes rising country singer Cole Goodwin for season's final concert

Downtown Live closes out the 2024 season Thursday with local country artist Cole Goodwin taking the stage on East Main St. at 7 p.m. Admission is free and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m.

Voted Savannah's Best Country Artist in 2023, Goodwin, 22, has become a well-known artist in the low country. Goodwin is from Pooler and grew up listening to southern gospel and country music.

He described his musical roots as classical country similar to Waylon Jennings and Keith Whitley, but Goodwin also claims a passion for all musical genres and is influenced by Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Allman Brothers, Hank Williams Jr. and Eric Church.

The 2024 Downtown Live concert series began on April 18 with The Tams, who were followed by: May 2 – Papa Sol; May 30 – Liquid Pleasure; June 13 – The Dukes of Country; June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions; July 11 – The Maxx Band; August 27 – The Fantasy Band.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

