2023 Southeast Bulloch High Graduation Images by Herald photographer Scott Bryant from the graduating Yellow Jackets' big day on May 25 Anna Claire Cornwell, top, leaps for joy while celebrating with her fellow graduates as superintendent Charles Wilson officially confers their diplomas at the end of the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Quintez McMillan, front, and twin brother Quinton find their family in the packed stands as the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony gets underway on Thursday, May 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates form two lines as they file in to the stadium. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Salutatorian Chazz Shuman delivers an emotional address. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Members of the Senior Chorus perform during the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Band director Matt Olsen, center, is surrounded by a sea of blue gowns as he hands a name card to former student Elisabeth Evans as graduates gather in the gym before the ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Antonio Ja'quon Johnson makes his approach to the stage as the sun sets during the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Nickolas Langes makes his Valedictorian Address to a packed stadium and tailgaters parked outside the fence during the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 25. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Delanie Thames responds to cheers from the crowd as graduates make their grand entrance. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Madison Masters gets some last minute adjustments from teacher Jolie Britt before the start of the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Zya Adkins, center, is congratulated by dignitaries as she makes her way across the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Graduates hold on to their caps and brace themselves against a stiff breeze as they wait in line for their big moment on stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Laney Pearl Gagne flashes a peace sign while basking in her big moment during the 2023 Southeast Bulloch High School graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff