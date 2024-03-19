By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2023 census update: Bulloch growing, but not as fast as Coastal Georgia counties on average
Bulk of ‘Hyundai effect’ appears to still be in the future
Census Bureau logo
The U.S. Census Bureau's county-level estimates from July 1, 2023, only just released eight months later, show that Bulloch County's resident population grew by 1.6% from the previous year's estimate. But a couple of neighboring counties, Bryan with a 3.2% and Effingham with a 3.6% population increase, grew much faster.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter