The U.S. Census Bureau's county-level estimates from July 1, 2023, only just released eight months later, show that Bulloch County's resident population grew by 1.6% from the previous year's estimate. But a couple of neighboring counties, Bryan with a 3.2% and Effingham with a 3.6% population increase, grew much faster.
2023 census update: Bulloch growing, but not as fast as Coastal Georgia counties on average
Bulk of ‘Hyundai effect’ appears to still be in the future
