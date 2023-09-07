2023 Brooklet Peanut Festival is Sept. 16

Downtown Brooklet will once again be a hub for fun, family and all things peanut as the 34th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 16.

The festival kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., along with arts and crafts, food and amusement vendors. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be live entertainment.

The High Mileage Band will close out the festival with a show starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

Tractor race continue to be one of the most entertaining parts of the festival. Tractors have always been an attraction at the festival and the “mystic machines” will be featured in several races on Warnock St.

The kiddie pedal tractor race, which features age divisions, will be first at noon, with the famous slow tractor race to follow at 12:30 p.m.

The Brooklet Community Development Association organizes the Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival each year. The Association is made up of volunteers and meets the last Monday of each month at the Randy Newman Community Center on the festival grounds.

For more information about the Community Association or the Peanut Festival, contact Ellen Perkins at ellenperkins1@hotmail.com





Entertainment Schedule

11:30 a.m. – Southeast Bulloch High School Band

Noon – Third Infantry Division Band

12:45 p.m. – Brickhouse Live

1 p.m. – Joel Baker

1:30 p.m. – Betty Haggard Martin

2 p.m. – Jackson Cannady

2:30 p.m. – State Prison Cloggers

3 p.m. – Bill Jones, Krenson Knipher, Aiden Heidler, Vicki Bookhoop

3:45 p.m. – Brickhouse Live

4 p.m. – James Pittman

4:30 p.m. – Mike Riddle & Dorian Mathis

5 p.m. – Brickhouse Live





Maddox Ashford, 8, rides shotgun as Lloyd Strickland in his 1959 John Deere 630 celebrates victory over Tyler Wentzel in his 1951 John Deere 50 during the slow tractor race at the 2022 Festival. Strickland is set to defend his title at the 2023 Festival on Sept. 16. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file





