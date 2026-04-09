Calendar0410 2026

Saturday

ä ANNUAL EASTER Fest and Parade will be held Saturday at the Reidsville Recreation Department, John O. Parker Road, Reidsville. Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. and will take place 10–11 a.m. Festival activities include an Easter Egg Hunt, bouncy houses, vendors and more.

ä GENEALOGY RESOURCE Fair 2026 will be held Saturday, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or visit strl.info/genealogy-fair/.

Upcoming Events

ä STORY SHARE Activity will be held April 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 50 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet April 13 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held April 14 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held April 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet April 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held April 15 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PAINTING WITH Beth & Friends Activity will be held April 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held April 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ HISTORY Club will meet April 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY: Design Your Own Pokémon Cards will be held April 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered April 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held April 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK BINDING Class will be held April 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held April 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä EARTH DAY Story & Craft Activity will be held April 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held April 22 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PRESENTATION by an Ogeechee Area Hospice representative will be held April 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä COOKOUT will be held April 23 at the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet April 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.