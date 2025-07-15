15th annual Tasting Statesboro is Aug. 13

Supporting the United Way's 15th annual Tasting Statesboro event is not just an opportunity to sample dishes from more than 30 restaurants, it also offers a chance to support 14 local agencies that help the Bulloch County community.

The 2025 event is set for Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at the Anthony P. Tippins Family Training Facility behind Paulson Stadium. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 the evening of the event.

Since 2011, Tasting Statesboro has raised nearly $200,000 in support of the United Way of Southeast Georgia and its agencies.

A supporter of the United Way is shown with a full plate at the 2024 Tasting Statesboro fundraiser. The 2025 event is set for Aug. 13. (Photo courtesy United Way)



In addition to sponsorships, local restaurants, eateries, private labels, and coffee shops donate their resources so that tasters can experience a wide variety of cuisines.

Restaurants that have signed up, so far, include: Azul, Dolan's BBQ, Huey's, Nonna Picci, Chicken Salad Chick, Jim 'N Nick's Bar-B-Q, Mellow Mushroom, Wild Wing Café, The Saucy Shrimp, Hunter Cattle Company, Stacks Bakery and many more.

Live music from the Tall Paul Trio, raffles, and generous volunteers from local organizations and schools round out the occasion, making it United Way of Southeast Georgia's biggest community event.

The United Way of Southeast Georgia serves Bulloch, Candler, Emanuel, Evans, Jenkins and Tattnall Counties.

In Bulloch County, the United Way agencies are: Action Pact, the Red Cross, Bulloch Med Connection, Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Statesboro Food Bank, Freedom Through Recovery, Hearts & Hands Clinic, Homebound Services, Ogeechee Visitation Center, Prevent Child Abuse Ogeechee, Restoring the Breach, Safe Haven/Citizens Against Violence, the Button and The Salvation Army.