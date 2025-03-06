Yellow Jackets show some sting on the diamond

Southeast Bulloch head coach Brandon Peterson has tried his best to beef up the Yellow Jackets pre-region schedule to get them ready for region play which begins next week.

This week the Jackets are trying to simulate a region schedule with a three-game series against the always tough Benedictine Cadets. Tuesday the Jackets won a pitchers duel as they held on to win 2-1.

The Jackets got a solid outing on the mound from senior Cade Harnage who scattered six hits over seven innings with six strikeouts. Harnage also provided the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

“I thought it was a good win,” Peterson said. “I thought we played quality baseball. Cade Harnage on the mound threw well. He scattered a few hits and didn’t walk anybody and he struck out six. We played good defense behind him and got some timely hits when we needed to.”

The Jackets started the scoring in the second after a Peyton Grams triple Brady Edwards brought him home with a sacrifice fly. The Cadets answered in the fifth with an RBI double from Landon Ludwig and had runners on second and third when Kyle Ruarks provided the play of the game. A deep shot to right-center saw Ruarks take off from center and make a diving grab for the third out.

“Kyle made two outstanding places in centerfield,” Peterson said. “That one in the fifth was a game changing play. If he doesn't make that play the game is a lot different, that was huge because they probably score two runs and gain some momentum.”

The win upped the Jackets overall record to 4-4 but more importantly, helped give SEB some momentum with region play starting next week.

“I mean I know it's just one win but you know when you're playing a team like Benedictine it can be huge,” Peterson said. “We have kind of hanging in there right around 500 and have probably played a little better than our record might be. So, it does feel like a win like this can kind of help propel our guys.”

Peterson says he likes the way the Jackets have competed and feels like they are pretty close to where he hoped they would be at this stage in the season.

“We just have to keep playing good baseball,” Peterson said. “I think we've found flashes when we play really well and then we've had a few hiccups where we just don't play good ball. We sometimes put too many people on base or don't field the ball well and you can’t do that with good teams. We are trying to focus on us and the things we can control.”

Up next the Jackets travel to Savannah to take on Benedictine Thursday at 6:00 and return home to take on the Cadets Friday at 5:30.