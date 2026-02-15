Trinity Christian girls basketball headed to Final Four

The Trinity Christian School Lions girls’ basketball team is headed to the GAPPS Final Four after winning the GAPPS Class A Region 4 Tournament with a 30–22 victory over The Habersham School in Savannah.

Senior Kelly Mills led the Lions with 12 points and 9 rebounds, while Ryan Yancey added 10 points and an impressive 9 steals to secure Trinity’s third win over Habersham this season. Eighth grader Stephanie Moore contributed 8 points and 8 rebounds in a strong all-around performance.

Yancey, Mills, Moore, and defensive specialist Jessa Mercer were all named to the All-Region team in recognition of their outstanding play throughout the tournament.

The Lions enter the Final Four with a 15–5 record and have been led all season by the dynamic duo of Yancey and Mills. Yancey is averaging 16 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 8.2 steals, and 2.6 blocks per game, while Mills is averaging 17 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

Trinity Christian will travel to Gordon State College on Tuesday, Feb. 17, at 12 p.m. to face the winner of the Victory Baptist vs. Oakwood Christian game, which is scheduled for Friday.



