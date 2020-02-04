Statesboro's Robins signs with Georgia Southern

Statesboro senior guard Lacy Robins officially signed with Georgia Southern in October, but Saturday afternoon Robins gathered with coaches, teammates, family and friends for a signing ceremony at Statesboro High School.







“I have always felt great about my decision,” Robins said. “When I was trying to make my decision the big question was whether or not I wanted to stay home. The more I talked to the Georgia Southern coaches, the more I felt it was a win-win situation.”





“Being able to have my fans, and my family watch me play is something special,” Robins said. “I’ve watched Georgia Southern this year, and I really think Coach Howard is building something that I am excited to be a part of. They look a whole lot better to me now than they did a year ago.”





Howard already proved she could recruit Bulloch County talent, as she brought former Southeast Bulloch star, and WNBA player Coretta Brown to the Eagle coaching staff.





“Lacy is a hometown legend, ”Howard said. “We talk about buying in to having fans in the stands, she’d going to do that because she’s homegrown just like Coretta. That was one of the things we were pleased with, being able to keep her right here in Statesboro.”





“She’s a big point guard/shooting guard and really active,” Howard said. “I love active players. She can shoot the three, and she can put it on the floor. She’s going to bring Coach Howard style of basketball to Georgia Southern.”





Robins surpassed 2,000 career points this season, and is the school’s all-time leader in three pointers, and assists as well.





“The first day she stepped on the court at Statesboro High School, she became the best player on the court,” said Statesboro coach Jeff Seier. “She’s carried the team for four years, and we have had quite a few victories over that time. She’s a great person on and off the court. She makes great grades in school, and is a special kid.”





Consider Seier to be one of many who is excited about seeing Lacy choose Georgia Southern.





“I will be Georgia Southern’s number one fan,” Seier said. “I will be a season ticket holder for the women’s basketball games, and will try and watch them every time they are at home. I didn’t try and influence her one way or another, but I’m delighted she chose to play at Georgia Southern.”





Statesboro opens its region tournament as the number one seed and will play Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. against an opponent yet to be determined.