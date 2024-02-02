Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Lady Gators are currently 17-5 overall and 7-0 in region play.

Since losing back-to-back games to First Presbyterian and Brentwood the Gators have reeled off 10 straight victories. One player who has been contributing to the Gators success is sophomore center Emme Powell. Powell missed last season with back surgery, but is currently leading the team in field goal percentage and had 14 points in the Gator’s win over Frederica Tuesday night.

“Emme being out last year really hurt us,” said coach Chandler Dennard. “She had a great summer leading into her freshman year and then she ended up missing the year with back surgery and we could have used her. She has slowly gotten more and more comfortable out there and she is a great rim protector for us. She is also starting to score and has done a good job on the glass getting rebounds.”

“It has been fun getting a chance to start this year,” Powell said. “I feel like my role on the team is to get rebounds on both ends and try and do a good job inside in any way they need me. I feel like our team has continued to get better throughout the year and I can see the chemistry building every day. It has been a little tough to come ack from my injury but I feel like I am finally healthy and able to do what is asked of me.”