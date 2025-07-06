Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch boys’ basketball team will be looking to get back to the state playoffs after missing this past season.

Yellow Jacket head coach Tony Raymond will be looking to seniors like Tyrone McGee for leadership as well as his play on the court to help them improve this summer.

“Tyrone is a tremendous two-sport athlete,” Raymond said. “In basketball he is what you would call a dog. He plays hard and really gets after it. He will probably end up being one of the leading rebounders and shot blockers in our region. He’s the ultimate teammate and team first guy who you can build around.”

"I think we have a chance to be a great team this season,” McGee said. “The way we work every time in practice and how we are always focus during games is one of the keys.

“I think we did a great job over this summer on the defensive side of the ball. We still have to work to do more on the offense side of the ball. Overall, I think we are going to be a great team this season.”