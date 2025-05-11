Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy boys' soccer team won their opening round state playoff game, 1-0, Friday over The King’s Academy and now move on to play Stratford Academy on May 17.

One player head coach Leslie Golden has been impressed with this year is freshman midfielder Case Woodrum.

“Case is the glue to our midfield,” Golden said. “His distribution is second to none. He controls the middle of play and creates opportunities for everyone on the team. He can play any field position and leads with his relentless work ethic. It’s rare for a freshman to play such a key role on a team, but Case has done just that.”

“I feel like my role on the team is being a leader and leading the middle of the field,” Woodrum said. I feel like my biggest strengths are reading the game well and moving the ball. I feel like as a team we are a very talented and I feel like we work very hard.

“I feel like our strengths as a team are playing together. We are very good in the middle of the field when we possess the ball.”