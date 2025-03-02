Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Lady Panthers basketball team made their second-straight visit to the state playoffs this year.

The Panthers were 13-12 overall and 9-7 in region play and battled their way to the No. 4 seed in the state. One of the players who helped the Panthers make their run was junior Alyssa King who coach Nicole Newton is excited to have back next season.

“Alyssa has been huge for us this year,” Newton said. “I told her in the pre-season that we don't move without her. She's a unicorn. She's a big that can rebound and bang inside as well as shoot three pointers at an efficient percentage.

“Statistically she was our second top rebounder, our best free throw shooter and top three-point shooter. We expect for her to really take off for us during her senior campaign next season.”

“I felt at the beginning of the season we started off a little shaky, but towards the middle and the end of the season we improved a lot,” King said. “I feel like we showed a lot of people what the Portal Lady Panthers were really about.

“I feel like my role on the team was being the player I thought I could be and that was being the big that I am for my team. I knew it was important for me to play big for us to be successful.”