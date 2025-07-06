Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator softball team will be looking to make another trip to the state playoffs this fall.

The Gators will be hitting the field soon and coach Ashley Burke feels senior Rylie Ann Claxton will be one of the Gator’s keys to success.

“Rylie Ann has been doing a great job leading this team all summer with a lot of energy and excitement,” Burke said. “As one of our only seniors on the field to start the year we are counting on her. I am excited to see her lead this young team as we continue to get ready for the fall.”

“Navigating the season as a senior on a young team will be a unique experience for me,” Claxton said. “I'll have the chance to lead the team and shape the team's skills. Balancing my goals with the needs of the team will be key to a successful and fulfilling season.

“We are super young but I am very excited to help out the younger ones so that they can become great one day. I love each and every one of them and am blessed to be spending my last season with them all.”