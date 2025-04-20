Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy boys’ soccer team is currently 3-4 and 0-1 in region play.

The Gators have played a tough pre-region schedule and are hoping to close the season strong and make it to the postseason. One player hoping to help propel the Gators to the postseason is junior Mixon DeLoach who is leading the team is scoring with seven goals and also has two assists.

“Mixon is a new member of the team this year and has made an immediate impact,” said coach Leslie Golden. “His work ethic makes him a leader on the field and in the classroom. He is one of the leading scorers on the team and has been a great addition.”

“I feel like my role on the team is trying to be a leader and a role model for the younger players,” DeLoach said. “It’s my responsibility to keep the level and energy high at all times, while also trying to make it fun. I am very confident in our ability as a team.

“Our first three losses were to teams that won the state last year and that has only helped us get better. Our ball movement and chemistry has dramatically improved and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”