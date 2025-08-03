Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch softball team is looking to continue their run of advancing deep in the state playoffs.

Head coach Aimee Civalier is counting on many of her seniors to step up, including the Statesboro Herald Co-Player of the Year, Paige Nelson.

“Paige Nelson will be a fourth-year starter and is a great offensive and defensive player,” Civalier said. She is our leadoff hitter who has a very high on base percentage and great speed. She’s our starting second basemen and has the ability to player anywhere on the field except pitcher. We look forward to her continuing her passion and bringing energy to every practice and game.”

“For this upcoming season I have been working on having a better pitch selection and being more consistent in the field,” Nelson said. “I feel the strengths of this year’s team are our confidence in one another and we also we have a very strong offense. My role for this upcoming season is to be a vocal leader and also to lead by example by always giving my all.”