Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Players of the Week

The Bulloch Academy Gators are coming off two impressive wins and will now get ready to defend their state championship when the GISA playoffs begin next week.

After a 45-6 win over St. Andrews on Oct. 16, the Gators traveled to Bellville and defeated rival Pinewood Christian, 42-28 to close the regular season at 8-2.

BA is currently ranked No. 4 in GIAA Class 4-A.

One of the reasons for the Gators success this year has been the play of junior quarterback Sam Hubbard who rushed for over 100 yards and had a pair of touchdowns in the Gators win Oct. 16.

“Sam has stepped up big this year,” said coach Aaron Phillips. “He’s a very big part of our offense. Even more so than last year. We put a lot more responsibility and emphasis on him this year to be a staple of our run game. He has shown he can handle it and lead our young team. We’ve been able to evolve and do a lot more things this year offensively. A lot is due to Sam coming into his own as a quarterback and leader.”

Through the St. Andrews game, Hubbard had rushed for over 800 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also been successful through the air with 450 yards and six touchdowns.

“I would say our team has been playing well,” Hubbard said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season, but I really think we’ve improved throughout the season. I would say our offensive line has really stepped up this year, especially with how young and inexperienced we were coming into the season.

“Jack Lanier is our only returning lineman from last year and I feel like he’s done a great job with leading the offensive line. With the offense we run you have got to have a pretty good line to do want we do.”