Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch basketball team has played a tough pre-region schedule and is currently 4-3.

Helping to lead the way for the Jackets this season is senior guard Zach Wells who is currently averaging 17 points, five rebounds and four assists per game.

“Zach is an emerging leader who leads by example,” said coach Tony Raymond. “He’s one that we count on for scoring and to keep us under control. He has that calming presence that everything is going to be alright. His game is very smooth as he uses his skill and basketball I.Q. to make plays for himself and teammates on both sides. He’s like the quarterback of our team.

“I feel my role on the team is to be the leader and help my team in any way to win,” Wells said. “I think our team strengths are rebounding and getting to the rim. We have people who like to rebound and drive the ball. More importantly every player plays their role.”