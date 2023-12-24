Professional Eye Care of Statesboro presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator basketball team is coming off of an impressive 58-57 victory over Southeast Bulloch and is currently 4-5 on the season.

The Gators have been led by junior Jackson Sheppard who hit the game-winning shot against Southeast Bulloch and scored his 1,000 career point this week against Mt. de Sales.

“Jackson is always looking to improve and coming into the gym and working on his game,” Sheppard said. “He is a fierce competitor and wants to win. He has always been a good shooter but he is now taking the ball inside and being more physical and draw contact and get to the free throw line.”

“I have tried to work on improving my all-around game during the off season and try not to just be a shooter,” Sheppard said. “I have also worked on my leadership and tried to help bring around the new guys and the younger players. I feel like we took our lumps last year but we work much better as a team this year and I have confidence we can make a run at the region and go back to the state playoffs.”