Louisiana knocks off Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Jordan Brown had 16 points and 13 rebounds in Louisiana's 67-49 victory against Georgia Southern on Saturday night in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Louisiana advances to the semifinal round, while Georgia Southern sees its season come to an end.

Terence Lewis II scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jalen Dalcourt had 11 points.

Andrei Savrasov led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kaden Archie added 10 points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Jalen Finch finished with eight points and three steals.

Louisiana took the lead with 17:01 left in the first half and never looked back. Lewis led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 39-24 at the break.

The Eagles (17-16, 9-9) trimmed a 15-point halftime deficit down to nine twice in the second period but could get no closer. After Savrasov's jumper made the score 41-32, Louisiana responded with a 13-2 spurt, and Themus Fulks' transition layup made the margin 20 points with 8:06 remaining. The Eagles went 0 for 8 from the floor and committed five turnovers during the stretch.Louisiana (24-7, 13-5) took control of the game with an early 11-2 run, keyed by two Dalcourt triples, which opened a 10-point lead. Dalcourt hit another 3-pointer in a 9-2 spurt as the Ragin' Cajuns opened a 37-19 cushion with 3:44 left in the first half.