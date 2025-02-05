Helton signs five-year contract extension

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Chris Davis announced a five-year extension to the contract of head football coach Clay Helton on Wednesday. Helton’s contract extension will run through the 2029 season.



The terms of the deal have not been announced but it is expected to be be an average of $1 million per year for the five years including incentives that could push it over $1 million. Helton's contract paid him over $800,000 in 2024.



"We are pleased that we are able to announce the signing of Clay Helton to a five-year contract extension as the head coach of the Georgia Southern football program,” Davis said. “Coach Helton is a proven head coach who has continued to build this program each year, and he gives us consistency in leadership that continues to move us onward and upward. He understands the passion of Eagle Nation and is driving this program toward those championship expectations.”

In his three seasons at Georgia Southern the Eagles have posted a 20-19 record. The Eagles are coming off Helton’s best season at 8-5 finishing the season falling in the New Orleans Bowl 31-26 to Sam Houston State.

“My goal was to continue building on the momentum of his first three seasons—in recruiting, student-athlete experience, fan attendance and winning—and signing Coach Helton to a contract extension allows us to do just that,” Davis said. “He’s an incredible ambassador of this university and I look forward to watching him continue as the leader of our football team.”

Helton just finished wrapping up his third recruiting class at Georgia Southern and is excited about the future for the Eagle program.



"I’m very thankful to Dr. Kyle Marrero and Chris Davis for their trust in our staff as we continue to lead the Georgia Southern football program,” Helton said. “This is a special place and it is an honor to be a part of the Statesboro community and the tradition of excellence that is Georgia Southern Football. I’m excited to continue to guide our program to our championship aspirations and look forward to being in Statesboro for a long time.”



Helton, 52, was named the 11th full-time head coach in the Georgia Southern modern football era on Nov. 2, 2021. Now entering his fourth season in Statesboro, Helton has led the Eagles to three bowl games in as many years with notable victories over Nebraska, App State, James Madison and Marshall during his brief tenure







