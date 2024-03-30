Georgia Southern names Hana Haden women's basketball coach

Georgia Southern Director of Athletics Jared Benko announced Friday that Hana Haden will become the Eagles' next head women's basketball coach.

Haden comes to Statesboro from Georgia Southwestern State University, where she led the Hurricanes to the 2024 NCAA Division II Elite Eight and was honored by the WBCA as the National Coach of the Year.

Georgia Southern and previous head coach Anita Howard came to an agreement March 12 for her to leave her position after five seasons, according to a release from the university athletic department. The Eagles finished the 2023-24 season 15-18 overall, 4-14 in Sun Belt conference play.

A press conference introducing Haden is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Hanner Fieldhouse.

Haden becomes the ninth head coach in Georgia Southern women's basketball history, coming to Statesboro after a historic season in Americus. Georgia Southwestern State set a record for single season wins with a 29-4 overall record and a 16-2 mark in the Peach Belt Conference.

The 'Canes won the Peach Belt tournament title for the second straight season and the NCAA Southeast Region crown, earning the program's first NCAA Division II Elite Eight berth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Hana Haden to Georgia Southern University," Benko said. "Hana has been successful at every stop of her coaching career. One thing consistently came up during our search process about Hana, and that was her ability to lead with integrity and her passion for serving others, which can only further strengthen our program.

“A relentless recruiter, Hana has an exciting vision for the Eagles, and I look forward to working alongside her as she works to enhance our women's basketball program as well as its important role in furthering Georgia Southern's mission on the local, regional and national stage."

"I am beyond excited and grateful to join Georgia Southern University as the next head women's basketball coach," Haden said. "I would like to thank university President Dr. Kyle Marrero, Director of Athletics Jared Benko and the Georgia Southern administration for their belief in me.

“I am looking forward to becoming a part of exciting athletic, university and Statesboro communities that are doing great things! I cannot wait to get started on building a program that all of Eagle Nation can be proud of!"

Prior to coachong at Georgia Southwestern State, Haden served as head coach at Moberly Area Community College for five seasons. With the Lady Greyhounds, Haden compiled a 118-36 (.766) record and made five NJCAA Region 16 tournament appearances. Twenty-five of her players at MACC went on to compete at the four-year level.

She became a head coach at the age of 23 at Harris-Stowe State University, an NAIA school in St. Louis. Haden led the Hornets to back-to-back 19-win seasons, the first consecutive winning seasons in 29 years for the school. Haden started her coaching career as an assistant at the University of Missouri-St. Louis for the 2014-15 season and served as an assistant coach/recruiting coordinator at Southland Conference champion Lamar during the 2017-18 season.

Haden played collegiately at UMSL for one season and Mineral Area College for one season before transferring to Western Carolina, where she started 47 of 60 games over two seasons for the Catamounts. During her senior season, she hit 5-of-8 shots from the floor, including 3-of-5 threes, in leading WCU to a 74-72 win over Georgia Southern in Hanner Fieldhouse.

She graduated from WCU with her bachelor's degree in communications in 2014.

The hiring is pending a final successful background check.