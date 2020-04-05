Women's Tennis honors seniors on what would have been Senior Day

The Georgia Southern women's tennis team honored its two seniors and a graduate assistant Sunday through social media platforms.
Arianne de Winter amassed 29 singles wins in her four years as an Eagle. The Nieuwerkerk a/d Ijssel, Netherlands, native was named All-Sun Belt Second Team Doubles in both 2018 and 2019. She was also named Sun Belt All-Second Team Singles in 2018 and made the 2018-19 SBC Commissioners List for her academic achievements.
Paula Boixader is the last Georgia Southern athlete to have started her career as an Armstrong Pirate and has been a key component for the Eagles the past three seasons. In her career, Boixader racked up 45 singles wins and 53 doubles wins. The Barcelona, Spain, native earned All-Peach Belt First Team singles honors as a freshman with Armstrong. She was also named All-Sun Belt Second Team doubles in 2018 and 2018-19 SBC Academic Honor Roll. In the 2020 season, she led the SBC in winning percentage in doubles play from the No. 2 position with partner Charlotte van Diemen with a 3-0 record.
The duo led the team to a dramatic Sun Belt Tournament Championship appearance in 2019 where the team defeated top seeded Appalachian State as an eight seed in the opening round of the tournament to spark the run. The upset was the second ever of its kind in NCAA women's tennis conference tournament history and the first since 2003.
Both seniors from the women's tennis team are weighing their options and are taking time to decide if they will return for the 2021 season.
Graduate assistant coach Sydnay Huck also wraps up her coaching career at GS after completing her second master's degree this past fall. Huck earned a master's in Kinesiology and Sport Management in 2019. As a Toledo undergraduate, she received ITA-Scholar Athlete Honors 2016-2018 and Academic All-MAC 2015-2018. She was also selected to the MAC All-Tournament team in her senior year, never dropping a match in the postseason. She graduated in 2018 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in clinical counseling.
