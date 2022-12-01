Women's hoops crushes Agnes Scott

The Georgia Southern Lady Eagles may not have been playing a person named Agnes Scott, but it wasn’t far from that as the Scotties only dressed out seven players while the Eagles actually had twice as many players score Wednesday night as Georgia Southern improved to 5-1 on the season with a lopsided 126-35 victory.







“You want to make sure everyone has a piece of their pie and tonight we were able to do that,” said coach Anita Howard. “Hannah Fuller was the last one to get on the stat sheet with a three-pointer so we are glad everyone played and everyone scored.”





The Eagles had 14 players in the scoring column and set a school record for steals in the process with 32. Georgia Southern was led by Lydia Freeman with a game-high 17 points on 7-7 shooting from the field. Freeman also had five rebounds and connected on her first career three pointer.





“I think Constance Thomas did a good job of looking for Lydia,” said Howard. “We knew that our size was one of our strengths coming into this game. Lydia didn’t have her best game the last time we played and she wanted her friends and fans to see what she can do and that includes hitting a three pointer. That is something she did in high school so it’s not a surprise to me.”





Terren Ward came through with another double-double as she had 16 points and 11 rebounds in only 15 minutes of play. Taya Gibson added 12 points and six rebounds. Diamond Stokes had 17 points and was 7-8 from the field. Simone James had 13 points, Constance Thomas had four points and 13 assists and Ja’nya Love-Hill had an impressive stat line in 15 minutes of play with eight points, six assists, six steals and five rebounds.





“Simone James was mad at the end of the game because she only got three steals,” said Howard. “That means something to our team. I am a defensive coach so any time we can have a defensive stat in the record books that is one I am really happy about.”





The Eagles are off until Dec 9 when they host Chicago State at 11:00 a.m. for their annual kids’ field trip day as Bulloch County students will pack Hanner Fieldhouse.





“It is phenomenal and should be what college basketball should be about,” said Howard. “We will have Hanner filled up to the rafters and we are going to practice with having the speakers having kids chanting and cheering to make sure we will be locked in for the game. We also want to have fun and make it fun for the kids who are coming.”