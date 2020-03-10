Women's Golf takes 10th in Jacksonville

Ella Ofstedahl led the Georgia Southern women's golf team with a 70, and the Eagles finished 10th at the UNF Collegiate Tuesday at the Jacksonville Golf and Country Club.Ofstedahl posted the lowest round of the day and moved 16 spots up the leaderboard to tie for eighth. The senior has finished in the top-10 in five of her last eight collegiate events and now has seven top-5s, 11 career top-10s and 18 career top-20s.Freshman Alberte Thuesen tied for 20th, her fifth top-20 finish in her first six collegiate events. The Eagles finished a stroke ahead of Troy in the 16-team field, which featured five top-100 teams.Ofstedahl, who teed off on the 10th hole, made four birdies today, including three on her final eight holes as she played the front nine 2-under.





"Congratulations to Ella for a strong finishing round today and a top-10 finish," GS coach Emily Kuhfeld said. "The team struggled a bit trusting our numbers and landing spots, but I think we will grow a ton from this experience, and it will help us for the rest of the season!"





The Eagles continue their stretch of four tournaments in four weeks at the Valspar Augusta Invitational at Forest Hills Country Club in Augusta March 14-15.



