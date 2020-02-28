Texas State gets past GS Women's Basketball

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State scored the final six points of the contest to pick up a 72-68 Sun Belt Conference women's basketball victory over visiting Georgia Southern in a Kids Day contest on Thursday at Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas.

The win keeps the Bobcats' hopes of qualifying for the 2020 Sun Belt Conference tournament alive as Texas State (11-15, 4-11 SBC) is now just a game out of 10th place in the league standings following the win. Georgia Southern (9-18, 6-10 SBC) remains in eighth place going into Thursday night's action.

The first half saw senior Nikki McDonald collect a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Texas State knocked down seven threes as Georgia Southern led by five points, 43-38.

Texas State took charge with a big third quarter, outpointing the Eagles 19-6 to grab an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, 57-49. However, the Eagles quickly got back into the game by using a 10-0 run, capped by McDonald bucket, to take a 61-60 lead with 5:32 left in the contest.



Georgia Southern led by a pair, 68-66, after a Tatum Barber layup with 2:30 left in the contest, but Texas State held the Eagles off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Brooke Holle's three free throws gave the Bobcats the lead with two minutes left and Texas State made three more free throws in the final minute to secure the win.

McDonald's 20 points led a trio of Eagles in double figures as Barber added 19 points and Hailey Dias-Allen chipped in 14. Da'Nasia Hood had a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas State, while Kennedy Taylor and Brooke Holle each added 13 points.



Eagle of the Game

McDonald finished the game with a career-high 16 rebounds to go with her 20 points, while adding a pair of steals. Her 16 rebounds were the most by a Georgia Southern player since Alexis Foulks had 15 rebounds against Louisiana in the 2018 Sun Belt Conference tournament on March 6.

Stat of the Game

Georgia Southern shot just 15.4% from the floor (2-of-13) in the pivotal third quarter against Texas State.

Quotables

Head Coach Anita Howard on the contest against the Bobcats

"I thought we did a decent job, outside of that third quarter. We went away from what we wanted to do on the road, it's tough to try and get a road win. We had the kids game, and with them cheering, we were trying to silence the crowd, but that third quarter just hurt us. I felt like we still had control if we could just make stops and continue to score. Down the stretch, we just made some mistakes that hurt us. We've got to regain our focus. This one's over and done with. We've got a strong UTA team coming up so we can't hold our heads down."

Next Up

Georgia Southern completes its Texas swing on Saturday, taking on UT Arlington in a 3 p.m. Sun Belt contest at the College Park Center.