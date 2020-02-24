Softball splits on final day of Eagle Round Robin

The Georgia Southern softball squad scored four runs in the sixth inning to snap a 1-1 tie with Furman and pick up a 5-1 win over the Paladins, earning a split on the final day of action at the 2020 Eagle Round Robin on Sunday at Eagle Field. Maryland earned a 4-2 win over the Eagles in the earlier contest.The Eagles (10-4) finished the Round Robin with a 2-2 mark after losing to Evansville on Friday and downing Monmouth on Saturday. Georgia Southern has a big week on the road this week as the Eagles visit No. 22 South Carolina on Wednesday, then participate in the Auburn Tiger Invitational on Friday through Sunday."We're just trying to develop and learn, preparing ourselves for conference," Georgia Southern Head Softball Coach Kim Dean said. "We've played a variety of different styles of teams over the last three weeks. We've seen ourselves be able to adjust and adapt to different styles of games, and we're constantly allowing these games to be lessons. None of our losses so far are beating us upright now. We're just going to take each inning to get a little better and a little closer to where we want to be."Georgia Southern took a 1-0 lead over the Terrapins in the third inning on a first-and-third play where senior Mekhia Freeman broke from first and allowed herself to get caught in a rundown, which scored senior Ellington Day to score from third for the early lead.Maryland scored twice in the sixth inning on a two-run double by Shelby Younkin, but the Eagles answered in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double down the left field line that scored Freeman.The Terrapins then plated two runs in the top of the seventh for the win on RBI singles by Taylor Liguori and Anna Kufta.Freshman Aaliyah Garcia (4-2) took the loss for the Eagles in the circle, giving up 10 hits and four runs in seven innings of work, walking one while striking out four. Courtney Whyche (2-3) got the win in relief for Maryland with two innings of two-hit, one-run ball, walking one and striking out two.The Paladins took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Casey Bigham's RBI single, and the score stayed 1-0 in favor of Furman until the fifth inning.Senior Ellington Day blasted her first collegiate home run to left field in the bottom of the fifth to tie the contest up at 1-1. Sophomore Faith Shirley then broke the tie with a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth that sparked a four-run frame, clinching the victory for the Eagles. Sophomore Shelby Barfield added an RBI single and freshman Olivia Creamer had a sacrifice fly in the frame.Freshman Kyleigh Richardson (2-0) hurled her first collegiate complete game in the victory for the Eagles, giving up six hits and one run, walking one while striking out one. Morgan Smith (1-7) took the loss for the Paladins in relief, giving up one hit and two runs in 2 1/3 innings of work, walking two and striking out one.

"In the past three weeks, we've handed out quite a few of game balls," Coach Dean said. We get to hand out two more today for Ellington Day's first collegiate home run, and [freshman] Ashleigh Duty's first collegiate hit. Just a proud coaching staff, and it's exciting to continue to fight with these young ladies."