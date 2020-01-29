Six Eagles to be inducted to Mason Clements Wall of Fame

The Georgia Southern baseball team will induct six athletes to the Mason Clements Wall of Fame Feb. 7 as part of the Evening With the All-Stars Event.The event will feature a meet and greet, cocktail social and silent auction before the induction ceremony at 7:00 p.m.The first Wall of Fame Honoree Is John Tudor. A Native of Schenectady, New York, John came to Georgia Southern and lettered in 1975. He made the team as pitcher and helped lead the Eagles to a 34-19 record. He became the team's top pitcher that season and posted a 1.46 ERA and a 6-2 record. Tudor threw 55.1 innings and recorded 54 strike-outs on the year. He was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 3rd round of the 1976 draft and made his major league debut on August 16, 1979. John played 12 years in the MLB for four different teams including five years for Boston and St. Louis. He led the league in shutouts with 10 and WHIP with a 0.938 in 1985 and finished second in the NL Cy Young voting that season. Posted 10 or more wins in seven-straight seasons from 1982-1988 and recorded 12 wins in his final season in 1990. In 1985, he went 21-8 with a 1.93 ERA in 36 starts. During his career, he appeared in three world series for St. Louis and Los Angeles going 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in six world series starts.The next honoree is Benjie Moore. Moore hails from Harlem High School and came to Georgia Southern after playing two seasons at Middle Georgia College. He would letter for the Eagles in 1975-76 at second base playing one season each under both legendary coaches Ron Polk and Jack Stallings. In 1975, he led the team in at bats with 228, runs with 52, hits with 75, total bases with 105 and stolen bases with 26. In 1976, he also led the team in at bats with 241, triples with six and total bases with 118. Also, in 1976, he was named All-Independent All-American, Baseball Coaches Association All-American, and is one of only two Eagle Baseball players to be named CoSida Academic All-American. Additionally, Moore was named All-Independent South Region in 1975-76 and Baseball Coaches Association All-Region in 1976. He still holds the school record for triples in a career with 12.The next honoree is Matt Easterday. Easterday came to Statesboro from Newton County High School in Covington and lettered for the Eagles from 1998-00 as an infielder and outfielder. Matt transitioned from center field to second base in the 2000 season and helped lead the Eagles to the 2000 SoCon Regular Season and Tournament Championships and an appearance in the NCAA Atlanta Regional. During the 2000 season, he was named a Collegiate Baseball All-American, Baseball Coaches Association All-Region, College Sports Southeast All-Region, SoCon Player of the Year, All-SoCon first team and was the SoCon Tournament MVP. Easterday holds the school hitting streak record at 28 games. He ranks third all-time in batting average in a season at .440, third all-time for runs in a season with 78 and second in all-time hits in a season with 107 all during the 2000 season. He holds the school's fifth all-time career batting average at .371. In 2000, he was drafted in the 21st round of the MLB draft by the Florida Marlins. He played 306 games in the minor leagues where he tallied 218 hits, 35 doubles, 10 triples, seven home runs and 90 RBIs.The next honoree is Dennis Dove. From Irwin County High School in Ocilla, Dove lettered as a pitcher for the Eagles from 2001-03. A power pitcher with an electric skill set, Dove was a part of the weekend rotation for all three seasons during his Eagle career. As a Freshman, he helped the Eagles win 42 games in 2001 and claim the SoCon Regular Season Title and an at-large berth in the NCAA Athens Regional. Dove was also a key contributor to a SoCon Tournament Title in 2002 and appearance in the 2002 NCAA Clemson Regional. During his Eagles career, he was named All-SoCon second team in 2003 and is ranked fourth in Georgia Southern all-time career strikeouts with 290. He also is tied for 10th in strikeouts in a season with 118 in 2003. Dove was drafted by St. Louis in the third round of the 2003 MLB draft and spent one season with Cardinals and five in the minors. He played in a total 111 games with 226 strikeouts in 293.2 innings pitched.The next honoree is Chris Beck. Coming to Statesboro from Jefferson High School, Beck lettered for the Eagles as a pitcher from 2010-12. Chris assumed the role as the staff ace during the 2011 season in which he started 19 games, ranking fifth in the record books for starts in a season. He also tied for most pitching wins in 2011 with nine and 2012 with six and led the team in strikeouts in 2011 with 109 and 2012 with 115. Beck was at his very best as he turned in a legendary performance during the 2011 SoCon Tournament in which he was named the tournament MVP. During that week, Beck won two starts pitching 17 innings, while striking out 22 batters and allowing only one earned run. His dominate 1-0 complete game performance over Samford in the title game claimed the Eagles the SoCon Tournament Championship and a berth in the NCAA Columbia Regional. After being drafted in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox, Beck spent time with the White Sox, Mets and Cardinals where appeared in a total of 103 major league games, pitched 130.0 innings and recorded 86 strikeouts with a career record of 4-4.

The final honoree is Victor Roache. Roache came to Georgia Southern from Ypsilanti, Michigan, and served as an outfielder for the Eagles lettering from 2010-12. An imposing physical presence in the middle of the Eagle lineup, Roache would develop to turn in one of the greatest single seasons in Eagle history during 2011. During that season, Roache set both Eagle and Southern Conference records by smacking 30 Home Runs. His 84 RBIs in 2011 rank third in the Eagle record books and his .778 slugging percentage rank fifth for a season. His performance helped the Eagles claim the 2011 SoCon Tournament Title and an appearance in the NCAA Columbia Regional. That season, Roache gained many honors including Baseball America first team All-American, Baseball Coaches Association first team All-American, Collegiate Baseball first team All-American NCBWA first team All-American, Baseball Coaches Association All-Region, SoCon Player of the year and All-Socon first team. Roache is also third for Georgia Southern in career slugging percentage at .658. Roache was drafted 28th overall in the first round of the 2012 MLB draft by the Milwaukee Brewers. He has spent six seasons in the minors where he has played in 605 games and has recorded 496 hits, 247 runs, 86 home runs and 298 RBIs.