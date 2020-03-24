Running back report from spring camp

Even with spring practice being cut short, the Georgia Southern football coaching staff was able to evaluate its program through offseason lifting and conditioning, as well as six on-field practices. GSEagles.com was able to catch up with each coach via email to get their thoughts on their group, as well as a preliminary two-deep heading into the fall.
J.D. King showed why he could be one of the best backs in the conference. He is comfortable with the offense now which is allowing him to play faster.
Who's someone who didn't see a lot of game action that has impressed you this offseason?:
Gerald Green has been really impressive this offseason. He showed some good things in the couple of practices we had and he continues to get better each day.
What will be a top priority for your group when you return to the field?:
We will have a chip on shoulders. We will attack everything with an edge!
What excites you about your group?:
I'm excited about having an experienced group that's hungry.
Who is or are the vocal leader(s) in your meeting room?:
Logan Wright and Wesley Kennedy III are the vocal leaders in the meeting rooms.
Who leads more by example?:
J.D. King leads by example. He comes to work everyday with a purpose.
Today, we hear from Chris Foster, who coaches the running backs.
