New hires, responsibilities shape senior administration for GS Athletics

Under the direction of new Director of Athletics Jared Benko, the Georgia Southern Athletics Department has announced a revamped organizational structure, several staff title promotions and a number of sport administrator appointments to facilitate continued growth, increased efficiency and greater opportunities for the comprehensive program and more than 400 Eagle student-athletes.







The new organizational structure features a senior staff of 11, enabling intentional communication channels and increased collaboration across departmental units and all 17 intercollegiate sports.





Three new additions to the organizational chart under Benko's leadership consist of:

• Chris Davis — Deputy Athletics Director

• Erick Reasoner — Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development

• Haley Prewett — Associate Athletics Director for Business Operations





"I'm excited to officially announce these three new additions to our senior leadership team," Benko said. "When you combine Chris, Erick and Haley's skill sets and experiences with the current members of our Senior Staff, I believe we have a team that is second-to-none. Going forward, I have a high level of confidence that our senior leadership team and the rest of our department will continue to provide a best-in-class student-athlete experience."





A veteran leader with over 15 years of experience at the college level, Davis will serve as the Deputy Director of Athletics at Georgia Southern. He will have a major role in several different areas with the department, including Georgia Southern Sports Properties, development, game operations, facility and equipment room oversight, human resources, as well as licensing of the Eagle brand and sport oversight of football. Davis comes to Statesboro after four years at Auburn where served as the Vice President/General Manager of Auburn Sports Properties, a division of Fox Sports College Properties for Auburn Athletics. He has also worked at Nebraska and Marshall in similar capacities.





Reasoner will serve as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development and supervise the sport of baseball. Leading the Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, Reasoner will head up a team charged with fundraising for the Eagles. Prior to starting at GS, he spent four years at the University of Florida Athletic Association as the director of development for Gator Boosters. He has also worked at Stetson, Auburn and Tulane in other development roles.





Prewett joins Georgia Southern Athletics as the Associate Athletics Director for Business Operations while overseeing several internal functions of the department. She will also have sport administration of women's soccer. Prewett spent the previous four years at Ole Miss as the Associate Director for Athletics Finance and has also worked for the athletics programs at the University of Arkansas and UCF. She earned her Certified Public Account (CPA) license in 2018.





Georgia Southern Athletics is experiencing tremendous excitement, success and momentum as it continues to grow its exposure regionally and nationally.





This new organizational structure is just the first step in the department's effort to chart a clear direction for the future of Georgia Southern Athletics. In the future, exciting announcements in regards to fundraising initiatives, the development of both a comprehensive strategic plan and a facilities master plan that will guide efforts in the years ahead will be announced.