Nagwandala tearing up the track

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Georgia Southern track and field team competed in its second indoor meet Friday and Saturday after a seven-week break at the Gamecock Season Opener on the campus of the University of South Carolina and was again highlighted by two broken records by Merabu Nagwandala.
Nagwandala, a sophomore, broke the Georgia Southern indoor 5000m record in a third place effort with a time of 17:46.59. The Kampala, Uganda, native also broke her own indoor school record in the 3000m at 10:07.77 with a third-place finish.
Sprints: Scovia Ayikoru placed ninth in the 200m dash with a time of 24.55 and moved up to third all-time in the indoor record books. The Kampala, Uganda, product also placed 14th in the 60m dash prelims with a time of 7.61 after earning an automatic pass to the round.
Middle/Hurdles: Ellunde Montgomery placed sixth in the 800m with a time of 2:18.14 as she nears a top-five indoor mark.
Distance: Nagwandala broke the school record in both the 3000m and 5000m with a bronze finish in both events. The Eagles took three of the top-10 finishes in the 5000m with Carley Braman taking sixth with a personal-record time of 18:37.69. The mark moves Braman into the No. 5 slot on the school's all-time indoor record list for the event. Mattie Harris placed ninth in her first collegiate try at the 5000m with a time of 19:00.00.
Jumps: The Eagles only competed in one jumps event but fouled out of competition.
Throws: Siddeeqa Abdurrahman led the way in the weight throw with a toss of 14.13m (46-4 ¼) finishing 11th.