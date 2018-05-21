Late surge gets Coastal past GS ladies

Coastal Carolina scored the final 14 points of the contest to erase a seven-point deficit and notch a 66-59 Sun Belt Conference women's basketball victory over visiting Georgia Southern on Thursday evening at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

The Chanticleers improved to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in Sun Belt play with the win, while Georgia Southern fell to 6-13 overall and 3-5 in the league.

Georgia Southern used tight defense and a big second-quarter run to take a 38-31 lead at the break. Coastal Carolina committed 18 turnovers in the half as the Eagles had 11 steals.

The defense ramped up in the third quarter as Coastal Carolina outpointed the Eagles, 10-8, to cut the lead to five heading into the final period. Georgia Southern looked poised to come away with the road win when Mya Burns hit a three-pointer with 3:51 left to give the Eagles a 59-52 lead, but that's when the Chanticleers embarked on their game-clinching 14-0 run as GS had seven turnovers and two missed shots in their final nine possessions.



Eagle of the Game

Alexis Brown was the only Eagle to finish in double figures with her team-high 15 points. Brown hit a pair of threes and also had four steals on the evening, while drawing three charges.

Key Moment

With 2:20 left in the second quarter, Brown drew a charge on DJ Williams, sending her to the bench with three fouls. The Eagles outscored the Chanticleers 8-0 the rest of the quarter to take their seven-point halftime lead.

Stat of the Game

Coastal Carolina made 26-of-30 free throws on the evening, the most free throws for a Georgia Southern opponent since the Eagles joined the Sun Belt Conference in 2014-15.

Quotables

Head Coach Anita Howard on the ending of the game

"When things got kinda tight, we just got a little bit nervous and went away from what had got us that lead. It just goes to show you that basketball is ninety percent mental. If you say you can, you can. If you say you can't, you can't. We had seven turnovers in the last minutes, just rushing and looking sloppy down at the end. But it's something we'll continue to work on as we move on to the next game."

Next Up

Georgia Southern concludes its Sun Belt Eastern road swing by visiting Appalachian State on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. in Boone, N.C.