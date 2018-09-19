Kleinlein resigns as Athletics Director at Georgia Southern

Early Friday morning, Georgia Southern University Director of Athletics Tom Kleinlein announced that he would be resigning his position, effective Jan. 21.

Reports are circulating that Kleinlein is leaving Georgia Southern to take a position in the athletic department at the University of Mississippi.

Kleinlein came to Statesboro in November of 2012 after serving as the deputy athletics director at Kent State University. During his time at Georgia Southern, Kleinlein spearheaded the Eagle football team’s transition into the Football Bowl Subdivision and led the creation and renovation of facilities throughout the athletic department.

A replacement has yet to be named and the university will be issuing an official statement on the matter later Friday. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.



