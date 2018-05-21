GS Women's Hoops picks up second consecutive win

MONROE, La. - Georgia Southern women's basketball held UL Monroe to just one field goal over the final five and a half minutes to pick up a 72-66 Sun Belt win over the Warhawks at Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday evening in Monroe.

The Eagles improved to 8-15 overall and 5-7 in Sun Belt Conference play, while UL Monroe falls to 3-20 overall and 1-11 in the league.

Georgia Southern opened up a quick 11-4 lead in the first five minutes, but UL Monroe went on a hot shooting streak, hitting 60% of its shots the rest of the half to build a 37-35 lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Warhawks led by four, 52-48, with 4:27 left in the period but the Eagles went on a 9-0 run to end the frame holding a five-point 57-52 lead.

UL Monroe cut the lead to one, 62-61, with 5:21 left in the game when the Eagles' defense rose up, holding the Warhawks without a field goal until a late layup by Diamond Brooks with 18 seconds left closed out the scoring. ULM went 0-for-6 from the field during that stretch.

Freshman Jaiden Hamilton led a trio of Eagles in double figures with 17 points, while Mya Burns added 14 points and Hailey Dias-Allen chipped in 10. Brooks led ULM on the night with 17 points.





Eagle of the Game

Burns finished one point shy of her season-high, hitting 4-of-9 shots from the floor, including 2-of-4 three-pointers, as well as 4-of-6 from the free throw line. She added seven rebounds - five offensive - on the evening.





Key Moment

With the score 62-61 in the fourth quarter, neither team scored for a three-minute stretch until Hailey Dias-Allen hit a jumper from the elbow with 2:22 remaining, put the Eagles up by three.





Stat of the Game

Georgia Southern won for the first time this season while trailing at the half. The Eagles were 0-11 previously when behind at the break.





Quotables

Head Coach Anita Howard on the Eagles picking up their first road win in Sun Belt play this season

"I'm glad. ULM, they're scrappy. I was worried about, I didn't want our players to look at their record and get comfortable. But to be our first road win in the conference, I will take it any way, shape or form. And also to have our first close game, to be able to close it close out, I'm very pleased. We still need to work on some things, like being disciplined and executing better down the stretch."

Next Up

Georgia Southern completes its Sun Belt road swing through Louisiana by facing the Ragin' Cajuns on Saturday at 3 p.m. from Lafayette.