GS Softball falls in final game of Auburn tournament

- Three different Auburn pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout as the Tigers defeated visiting Georgia Southern, 6-0, in the final game of the Auburn Tiger Invitational on Sunday at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala.The Tigers improved to 14-8 on the season with the win, while Georgia Southern fell to 11-9. The Eagles return to Statesboro for a four-game homestand, beginning on Wednesday when Georgia Southern hosts Boston College in a 6 p.m. non-conference contest at Eagle Field."It was a really tough weekend in not getting the results that we wanted," Georgia Southern Head Softball Coach Kim Dean said. "But in looking past than the scoreboard and the win column, I think we got a lot of valuable lessons out of the innings. Our girls continue to fight through some adversities, with anything and everything happening that was out of our control. We leaned heavily on our coffee bean culture and our ladies did everything in their power to deal with what we were experiencing. Mekhia Freeman had a phenomenal weekend as she was lights out offensively and defensively. We are looking forward to getting back on the field against Boston College on Wednesday and finish preparing for the opening of Sun Belt Conference play this weekend against ULM."Auburn opened the scoring with a two-out rally in the third inning, scoring two runs on a Makenna Dowell RBI single and a Tannon Snow RBI double.The Eagles' best chance to score against the Tigers came in the top of the sixth inning as Georgia Southern loaded the bases against Tiger pitcher Samantha Yarbrough, but reliever Ashlee Swindle came out of the bullpen and got the final out of the inning to end the threat.Auburn then scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to clinch the victory.

Yarbrough (5-0) notched the win in relief for Auburn, giving up one hit and no runs in 3 1/3 innings of work, walking three while striking out four. Rylee Waldrep (4-4) took the loss for the Eagles, giving up 11 hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings of work, walking three while striking out one.