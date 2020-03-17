GS Rifle boasts three Scholastic All-Americans

Three members of the Georgia Southern rifle team were honored for their work in the classroom, as announced recently. Departing senior Lydia Odlin along with freshmen Lillian Herring and Ashley Judson were all named CRCA Scholastic All-Americans for achieving a GPA of at least 3.20.This is the third year in a row Odlin has been honored by the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association.Herring competed for the Eagles in 12 of 13 events as a true freshman … Averaged 544.667 in smallbore, 558.167 in air rifle and 1,102.833 aggregate … Had a high smallbore of 557 on Oct. 12 at The Citadel … Had a high air rifle of 569 on Nov. 15 at M.I.T. … Had a high aggregate score of 1,123 at The Citadel on Oct. 12.Judson was the only Eagle to compete in all 13 events … The SoCon Co-Air Rifle Athlete of the Year after averaging a conference-best 580.231 for the season … Named second-team All-SoCon in both smallbore and air rifle … Averaged 560.538 in smallbore and 1,140.769 aggregate … Led the team in all three scoring areas … Had a high smallbore of 573 on Nov. 2 in Statesboro … Had a high air rifle of 588 on Jan. 19 in Palmyra, Pennsylvania … High aggregate of 1,157 came on Nov. 2 at home … Finished first in four smallbore events, fiive air rifle events and four overall … Made the finals of both disciplines at the conference meet, finishing eighth in smallbore (eighth in finals) and second in air rifle (sixth in finals) … Qualified for the Junior Olympics … Team captain.

Odlin competed in seven events in the first semester before graduation … Averaged 545.714 in smallbore, 571.714 in air rifle and a 1,117.429 aggregate … Had a high smallbore of 553 on Oct. 12 in Charleston … High air rifle score of 582 came on Oct. 26 at North Georgia, which was a career high … Had a high aggregate of 1,122 on Oct. 12 at The Citadel.