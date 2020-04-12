GS Men's Tennis honors seniors

The Georgia Southern men's tennis team recognized three seniors Saturday virtually through social media platforms.

Diego Finkelstein put his mark in the Georgia Southern record book on Feb. 14 at Stetson. A win over the Hatters' Linus Bergevi during the 2020 season gave the Sao Paulo, Brazil, native his 73rd overall singles win to tie Eddie Landin for second in all-time wins in school history. He also holds a career doubles record of 66-53, putting him in a tie for third in all-time doubles wins. The senior won the Georgia Southern University Athletic GPA Award in 2019, was named to the 2018-19 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll and was named All-Sun Belt Conference for Doubles in 2018.

Murphy McCullough amassed 58 singles win in his Eagle career, good for 10th all-time in GS history. The team's lone Georgia native was named Sun Belt Player of the Week in 2020 on Feb 12, achieved a 2020 season high ITA doubles ranking of #47 with partner Santiago Suarez , won the Georgia Southern University Athletic GPA Award in 2019 and was named to the 2018-19 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll.



Santiago Suarez finishes with 47 career singles wins as an Eagle. The Puebla, Mexico, native also achieved a 2020 season high ITA doubles ranking of #47 with McCullough, won the Georgia Southern University Athletic GPA Award in 2019 and was named to the 2018-19 Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll.



All three athletes helped guide the Eagles to an undefeated 12-0 record at home in 2017. The team finished 19-12 that season and made it to the second round of the Sun Belt Championship Tournament.



Seniors from the men's tennis team are weighing their options and are taking time to decide if they will return for the 2021 season.

