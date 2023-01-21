GS Ladies knock off JMU while men fall to Monroe

The Georgia Southern men and women split a pair of Sun Belt games Thursday night. The women went on the road and handed James Madison their first conference loss of the year by a score of 69-65. The Eagle men weren’t as lucky at home as they fell to ULM 72-59.







The Eagles and Warhawks were in a four-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt, but poor shooting and hot shooting from the Warhawks from behind the arc did the Eagles in Thursday at Hanner Fieldhouse. ULM shot 55 percent from behind the three points line, while the Eagles could only muster 33 percent from deep and struggled from inside the arc as well shooting just over 37 percent from the field.





“Give credit to ULM for their game plan,” said Eagle coach Brian Burg. “We were baited into taking some quick shots which weren’t good shots, and that hurt us on the defensive end. We rushed shots and never could get in a rhythm and then when they had the ball, they found some switches and were able to isolate and take advantage of situations. Overall, I wasn’t pleased with the overall effort and that lies with me.”





The Eagles had 11 players score at least three points in the game. Kaden Archie was the only Georgia Southern player in double figures with 15 points. The Eagles drop to 11-9 overall and 4-3 in Sun Belt play. Up next is a big rivalry matchup Saturday at 3 pm as the Eagles host Georgia State.





In the women’s game Georgia Southern's Terren Ward snapped a 65-all tie with a pull-up jumper with 24 seconds left, then secured a rebound and knocked down a pair of free throws with seven seconds left to give the Eagles a 69-65 Sun Belt Conference women's basketball win over first-place James Madison.





"This is one we needed,” said Eagle coach Anita Howard. “Our spirits were down a bit, after going 0-2 at home last week. To come in here facing the undefeated big dog, riding a 13-game winning streak, we ended up treating it like another game so the players wouldn't be nervous. I challenged them to rebound and defend, and we got back to doing that."





The Eagles were led by Ward with 23 points and nine rebounds while Simone James added 11 points. The Eagles improve to 12-4 overall and 4-3 in Sun Belt play. Up next Georgia Southern is at ULM Saturday for a 3:00 start.