GS Football announces start times for five home games

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Monday the preliminary game times for five Eagle football games. These times are subject to change if a linear network picks up the contest for a broadcast. The Sun Belt officially announces game times and broadcast designations 12 days prior to kickoff.







The Sat., Sept. 12 game against Campbell and the Sat., Sept 19 game against Florida Atlantic are both scheduled for 6 p.m.





The Eagles will host an early Halloween kickoff against South Alabama at 1 p.m. and will begin games at 3:30 p.m. against Troy and Texas State on Nov. 7 and 14, respectively.

All games not picked up for a linear broadcast will be shown on ESPN+.





The Eagles will also host Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in a game that will be nationally televised by ESPN2. The kick time for that contest has yet to be announced.

The deadline for football ticket and parking renewals was April 30 with standard payment plans running through July 31. For those impacted by financial hardship or financial concerns with their season ticket renewals, please call or email the Athletic Ticket Office at Tickets@GeorgiaSouthern.edu or 1 (800) GSU-WINS and a representative will provide available options.





In the event that the football season does not occur, occurs without spectators, or is "materially altered," the opportunity for a full or partial ticket office refund will be made available and communicated as changes to the schedule are announced. In this event, receiving a refund does not cause you to lose your seating location for the 2021 football season provided you meet all stated deadlines and financial commitments for the 2021 season.





Additionally, patrons will have the opportunity to credit their Eagle Fund donation to their 2021 Eagle Fund donation obligation for football season tickets and parking.





2019-20 Eagle Fund memberships must be paid in full by Sunday, June 30. Season tickets, parking and/or donor benefits will not be distributed until all balances are paid in full.