Georgia Southern ladies continue slide

Little Rock used tough defensive stands in the first and last quarters to collect a 65-49 Sun Belt Conference women's basketball victory over host Georgia Southern on Thursday evening at Hanner Fieldhouse.



The Trojans (10-11, 8-2 Sun Belt) remained unbeaten all-time against the Eagles (6-15, 3-7 Sun Belt) with the victory, improving to 10-0 against Georgia Southern since joining the league in 2014.

Georgia Southern scored the first basket of the game but Little Rock quickly embarked on an extended run, holding the Eagles without a basket for the final six minutes of the quarter to take a 21-7 lead. The Eagles shot better in the second period (41.7 percent) to trail by 12 at halftime, 35-23.



A third-period stretch brought the Eagles back within single digits, 48-40, at the end of the quarter. But Little Rock used a 9-0 run early in the fourth quarter to pull away and collect the victory.

Tatum Barber's 12 points led the Eagles on the evening, while Little Rock placed three players in double figures, led by Kyra Collier's 17 points. Tori Lasker added 16 points and Teal Battle chipped in 10.



Eagle of the Game

Tsubasa Nisbet played a career high-tying 26 minutes, scoring eight points, which also tied her career high. She grabbed seven rebounds and also delivered three assists on the evening.

Key Moment

At the end of the first half, the Eagles trailed by 16, but used a free throw by Tatum Barber and a five-second call on the inbound, which led to an Alexis Brown three-pointer to cut the lead to 12. Georgia Southern forced another turnover and had a chance for the last shot of the half to possibly cut the lead to single digits, but couldn't get a quality shot off before the buzzer sounded.



Stat of the Game

Little Rock forced 20 turnovers by the Eagles and turned that into 26 points. Conversely, Georgia Southern forced 14 turnovers by the Trojans, but could only collect 10 points from those miscues.

Quotables

Head Coach Anita Howard on the Trojans and the matchup tonight

"They're peaking at the right time. Little Rock is a championship-caliber team, and they're playing good basketball. I really felt we battled at times, but you can't be inconsistent with a team like that. We dug ourselves a hole early. We won the second and third quarters, but lost the fourth. We started weak and ended weak. You can't do that. We also gave up too many possessions, we have to value the basketball. We have to take care of our home court advantage, and we didn't do that, so we're going to have to bounce back and learn."

Next Up

Georgia Southern hosts Arkansas State in Sun Belt Conference action on Saturday, February 8, at 2 p.m. at Hanner Fieldhouse.