Eagles rally past Warhawks

Georgia Southern baseball scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat ULM 4-3 on Friday night in Statesboro. The Eagles improve to 15-13 on the season and 5-5 in Sun Belt play, while the Warhawks fall to 11-15 and 3-7 in Sun Belt play.
GAME NOTES
Georgia Southern and ULM will continue the series tomorrow afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
GAME NOTES
- Nick Jones saved his eighth game of the season and ninth of his career moving closer to the top-10 in program history in both categories.
- Mason McWhorter is now 20 RBIs short of the top-10 list in program history.
- Tyler Owens improved to 4-0 on the season, producing a 1.53 ERA. He struck out six Warhawks on Friday.
- Jaylen Paden recorded an extra base hit in his only plate appearance on Friday.
Georgia Southern and ULM will continue the series tomorrow afternoon at J.I. Clements Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.